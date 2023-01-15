James Martin Franks
TYLER — James Martin Franks passed away at home on Friday, January 6, 2023. From his early years in military school to his working experience in retail stores and the fashion industry, he has worked to build a life for himself and his family through community.
He was born on October 28, 1935, to Evelyn and Meyer Franks. He had an adventurous childhood, spending his summers at sleepaway camps in the Texas Hill Country and Colorado.
“Jimmy” grew up in the Tyler community, attending Gary Elementary, Hogg Junior High School, Tyler High, and graduating from Kemper Military School in Booneville, Missouri.
At the University of Texas at Austin he became a superfan of the football team and the overall college experience. Although he graduated in 1960, his love for the Longhorns never left him, and he continued to watch every game that he could wearing his longhorn jacket and cheering on the team with his friends.
He spent his first job out of college working at the Dallas department store Titches, where he met his wife, Patricia. They married in 1968 and proceeded to move to Pennsylvania and El Paso to work with various retailers. Jim was dedicated to his career and often reflected on the lessons he learned from his Uncle Louis, who taught him about managing stores and working hard.
They returned to Tyler in 1974 where Jim continued his career in retail, serving as general manager of Leon’s for over 10 years.
Always an active member of the Jewish community, Jim served on the board of Congregation Beth El and the Corsicana Hebrew Cemetery. A friend to all animals, he cared for dogs. birds, squirrels, and most especially cats.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan Train, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Mike, and grandchildren Evelyn and Michael. The family would like to thank Hospice of East Texas and their dedicated caregivers for their exceptional care during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Hospice of East Texas or SPCA of East Texas.