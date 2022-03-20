James Lester “Les” Burkett
TYLER — James Lester Burkett passed quietly from his earthly life to that of his heavenly Father on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Muncie, Indiana. Services for Les Burkett, 86, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with Ron Shultz officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery also in Tyler.
Les was born August 12, 1935 in Decatur, Texas to Theodore and Edith Stockton Burkett. Les graduated from North Texas State College, Denton, Texas, in 1958 with a degree in accounting. He proudly served his country in the Texas Air National Guard from 1958-1964. He built an accounting career that spanned 36 years with the Standard Oil Corporation. He worked for the company while living in Ft. Worth, Texas, Lisle, Illinois, and Houston, Texas before retiring to Tyler in 2000. After retiring, much of his time was spent caring for aging family members, volunteering for the IRS and Hospice of East Texas. Throughout his life he was always an active member of a local church where he served as a Bible teacher, deacon and elder. Most recently, Les was an active member of Shiloh Church of Christ in Tyler. He was an avid golfer and college football fan.
Les wanted to glorify the Lord and that was accomplished by being kind and compassionate and truly caring about the souls and well being of others. Les could be described as a man of unfaltering faith, a loyal friend and man of integrity who was proud of his family whom he loved deeply.
Les was preceded in death by his best friend and the love of his life, Bonnie Dunagan Burkett with whom he built a marriage of 57 years. He is survived by his loving family including his brother Bob Burkett and his wife Brenda Burkett of Canon City, Colorado, his son, Morgan Burkett of New York City, his daughter, Holly Hopkins and her husband Aaron Hopkins of Muncie, Indiana. Les had three grandchildren, Colby Hopkins and his wife Madison Hopkins of Muncie, IN, Justin Hopkins of New York City, and MiKayla Hopkins Bailey and her husband Nathan Bailey. MiKayla and Nathan recently had their first child, Les’s first and only great grandchild, Silas Jaymes.
Pallbearers will be Bob Burkett, Morgan Burkett, Aaron Hopkins, Justin Hopkins, Colby Hopkins, and Nathan Bailey,
Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to House of Compassion at compassioncare.org or Arms of Hope at armsofhope.org, two of Les’s favorite charities.