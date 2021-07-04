James Leonard Womack
TYLER — Services for James Leonard Womack, 92, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Womack passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 8, 1929 in Henry’s Chapel, Cherokee County Texas to Ben Franklin Womack and Jewel Texas (Roycroft) Womack.
James was a member of First Baptist Church of Tyler and the Christians In Action Sunday School Class. He graduated from Tyler High in 1947. James served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He held the position of Senior Vice President-Meat Operations of the Brookshire Grocery Company when he retired after 49 years of service.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patsy (Morgan) Womack and son, Robert Womack. He is survived by his loving family including his children, Brad Womack, daughter, Laurie (Womack) Ferrell and husband, Bruce; grandchildren, Jamie (Ferrell) Bailey and husband, Carter, Hollie (Womack) Craft and husband, Brandon, Clay Ferrell, Patrick Womack, and Christopher Ferrell and wife, Alma; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Craft, Eli Craft, and Claire Bailey; sister, Lucille (Womack) Hughes and brother, Dewayne Womack; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Clay Ferrell, Patrick Womack, Christopher Ferrell, Brian Womack, Steve Hughes, and John Atkinson. The honorary pallbearer will be Charles Davis.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 (https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/).