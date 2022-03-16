James Leonard Freeman
NOONDAY — Graveside services for James Leonard Freeman, 83, of Noonday will be held on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Noonday Cemetery with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
James was a veteran who served in the Army and retired from Trane after 38 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Corbin and Lela Freeman; son, Bobby Freeman; brothers, Dwight and Gerald Freeman.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Freeman; daughter, Angie and husband, Sean McClanahan; grandson, Austin McClanahan; granddaughters, Haley and Kaitlyn McClanahan of Noonday; brothers, Roger and Calvin Freeman of Noonday; sisters, Marion Steel of Tyler and Priscilla Adair of Bullard; along with numerous nephews and nieces.