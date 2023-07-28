James Lee Waldrip
TYLER — James “Jimmy” Lee Waldrip, of Tyler Texas, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday July 17, 2023 at the age of 87. Jimmy was born on November 15, 1935, in Decatur, Texas to Ernest Guy Waldrip and Florence Laurnora Brown-Waldrip. He graduated from Diamond Hill High School, Ft. Worth, Tx in 1953 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force proudly serving during the Korean Conflict. After a four-year tour, Jimmy was Honorably Discharged from the Air Force and returned home to Texas where he started work in the retail business for Brookshire Grocery Company. For almost six years Jimmy worked in the meat department until he was hired by the Tyler Police Department. Jimmy graduated from the East Texas Police Academy in Longview and later became a Master Police Officer often recognized for his outstanding duty performance and service to the Tyler community. After several years with Tyler Police Department, Jimmy then went on to work at La Gloria Oil and Gas Refinery where he retired after 24 years of service. Jimmy was deeply involved in community service in the Tyler area. Jimmy was a longstanding member at the Tyler Masonic Lodge #1233 where his membership lasted well over fifty-plus years. In 1967, Jimmy became a Master Mason and then later was granted membership at the Tyler Sharon Shriner Temple where he was a member of the Sharon Oriental Band unit. Jimmy was also a member of the Tyler Jaycees and served as a chairman of various projects with the Tyler Junior Chamber of Commerce. Jimmy always enjoyed and loved the holiday season with his family. His favorite pastimes were old country music and he loved to read his newspaper daily while enjoying his coffee. He was also an avid car collector and coin collector. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Florence Waldrip; brother Virgil Waldrip; daughter Kay Lynn Waldrip; son James Bryant Waldrip; son Kurt Ellis Waldrip; and his beloved wife Linda Sue Waldrip. Jimmy is survived by his sons, Kevin Waldrip and wife Lorna of Mineola, Tx; and Jared Waldrip and wife Laura of Alice, Tx; Granddaughter, Amber Lynn Cass and husband Graydon of Daingerfield, Tx and their three children Wyatt, Adeline and Emma; Granddaughter, Shelby LeAnne Waldrip of McKinney, Tx. A memorial visitation will be held in his honor at 9:00 AM Monday, July 31, 2023, at Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM at Cathedral in The Pines Memorial Garden, 7825 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703. If desired, memorials may be made to, Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).