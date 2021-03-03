James Lee Lipscomb
TYLER — A Memorial Service and Celebration will be held to honor the life of James Lee Lipscomb. March 10, 1965 - February 15, 2021. The Memorial Service will be held at Church of Living Hope, 3308 Mineola Hwy. Tyler TX 75702. James was survived by his wife Marla, his sister Merri Ellen, and his niece, Britnee.
