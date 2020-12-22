James “JO” Owens
TYLER — Graveside services for James “JO” Owens are scheduled for Wednesday, January 23, 2020 1:00 pm in Larissa Cemetery (Larissa Community) with Rev. Marcus Jackson officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
James Owens was born December 24, 1944 in Bullard, Texas to Guy Owens and Johnnie Albright Owens. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Stanton High School Class of 1963.
He retired from GE/Trane Company after 44 years. He was also known as DJ “JO” for KZEY Radio for many years.
Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his parents Guy Owens and Johnnie Owens ; brother Melvin Owens.
He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Meoshi Davis. Two brothers, Leonard Owens and Vernard Owens. One sister Leotha Wallace. Three grandchildren, DeShaun, Krystal and M’Kayla. Special friend Belinda Wallace. Loving nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Tuesday, 1:00-7:00 pm.
