James “Jimmy” Ernest McClurg
LINDALE — James “Jimmy” Ernest McClurg, age 71 of Mt Enterprise, TX, passed away Wednesday, April 27,2022. Jimmy was born March 23, 1951 in Maryville, TN to the late H.C. and Mildred “Robinson” McClurg. Jimmy has lived in Mt Enterprise, TX for the last 10 years after retiring from the City Of Ft Worth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol “Gilbert” McClurg, children Christopher McClurg and wife Nancy and Carla Boyette. Grandchildren Collin Hester, and wife Alexis, Conner Boyette, Bailee Boyette, Lillian McClurg and Great-Granddaughter Madilyn Grace Hester. There will be a memorial service at a later date.