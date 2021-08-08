James “Jimmy” Clyde Bartlett
TYLER — James “Jimmy” Clyde Bartlett, a successful Tyler businessman and beloved son, brother, companion, uncle and friend, died July 16, 2021 of complications of lung cancer.
He was 85.
Jimmy was born March 27, 1936, in Tyler to Alice Beatrice (Thurman) and Clyde McCollum Bartlett. He studied accounting at North Texas State University (now University of North Texas) in Denton and, after graduating, moved to Grants, New Mexico to work as an accountant for Homestake Mining Company, which operated a uranium mine. When his father became ill in 1961, Jimmy returned to Tyler to help his mother and take over his father’s used car dealership, Bartlett Motor Co.
An entrepreneur like his father, Jimmy used his accounting skills to grow the well-known car lot on West Erwin Street. A low-key and honest businessman, he helped countless individuals and families buy reliable transportation through the years.
For recreation, Jimmy was an accomplished downhill snow skier, traveling to slopes throughout New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. He loved animals and in his later years constantly doted on Alexis, a cocker spaniel, and Stormy, a rescue mutt. He liked nothing more than sitting in his recliner at home with both dogs on his lap.
Jimmy was a true gentleman and unwaveringly loyal to those he loved. Even after he “officially” retired in 2012, he continued spending time at the car lot, especially on Saturday mornings when friends who enjoyed sipping coffee and chatting about local news gathered for decades to share in Jimmy’s camaraderie.
Those Saturday morning get-togethers will never be the same.
Jimmy Bartlett was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard Thurman Bartlett and Patricia Jolene Bartlett of Tyler; longtime companion, Michael Anthony Bartlett of Tyler; niece, Jennifer Leigh Hayes (Grayson) of Tyler; nephews, Bryce Richard Bartlett (Rebecca) of Richardson and James Blake Bartlett (Melody) of Kentucky; great nieces and nephews, William Bartlett Hayes, Jackson Zane Hayes and Alice Avery Hayes of Tyler and Thatcher Hill Bartlett of Richardson; and numerous cousins and friends.
Graveside services will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 11, 2021 at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 2003 Blue Mountain Blvd, Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Tyler, where Jimmy rescued his beloved Stormy. Information: spca.org.