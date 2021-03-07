James “Jim” Wilton Donaldson
FLINT — James (Jim) Wilton Donaldson passed away February 23, 2021, in Flint. He was born July 8, 1938 in Long Beach, CA to Dewey D. Donaldson and Emma Lee Mitchem Donaldson.
Jim was retired from the LAPD and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Jim is survived by his sister, Donna Hanford; his children, Regina Donaldson, Dee Brenner, and James D. Donaldson; and his grandchildren, Robert Swanson, Crystal Gaede, and James M. Donaldson.
