James “Jim” Terry Wright
TYLER — Services for James (Jim) Terry Wright, 80, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Warner officiating.
Jim passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Austin, Texas, at Elmcroft Memory care facility where he had been staying the past two months.
Jim was born January 23, 1941 in Van Zandt County, Texas, to Lois Gilbert and A.J. Wright.
Jim Wright graduated high school from Robert E. Lee in 1959. Jim went on to obtain his associates degree at Tyler Junior College (TJC) where he received a scholarship for football and played in the Rose Bowl for the National Championship and was later inducted into The TJC Sports Circle of Honor. Jim went on to continue his football career as well as furthering his education, receiving his bachelor’s degree at The University of North Texas. Jim received his Masters Degree at Stephen F. Austin University and his superintendency certification at Texas A&M University. Jim was happily married to Lynnetta Wright for 57 years, in which consisted of many joyful days of traveling, enjoying family and friends, chasing grandchildren, and involvement with church fellowship. Jim had many accomplishments throughout the years such as: being a member of The Rotary Club, Lions Club, honored as Superintendent of the Year from Region 7, being inducted into Bullard Hall of Fame for BISD, and more. Jim was a school superintendent in Bullard I.S.D. where he retired with 46 years in education, ending his educational career at Region 7 Educational Center where he was a field service agent, supporting local superintendents. Before being a school superintendent, Jim touched many lives through his teaching and coaching at various schools in Texas. Jim was known for his quick wit, caring heart, giving spirit, and big smile. Jim never met a stranger and would be the first to give you the shirt off his back. His hobbies included: golfing, reading, gardening, especially tending to his roses, as some would say he had a “green thumb,” and watching sports as well as western movies.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Lois Wright. Jim is survived by Lynnetta Wright, his wife of 57 years; sons and their wives, Greg and Leslie Wright of Prosper, Texas, Eric and Missy Wright of Driftwood, Texas; Granddaughters, Ashley, Brooke, Brittany, and Erica Wright; step-daughters, Kendyl and Kinsey Stevens, as well as his sister, Doris Pitts of Whitehouse, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Greg Wright and Eric Wright
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Braswell, Bob Breedlove, Ardie Dixon, Bill Dorough, Joe Stubblefield, Jesse Walker, Hayden Moore, Bob Darwin, Terry Reagan, T.C. Hamilton, as well as the guys lunch bunch of ‘59 and the Emerald Bay golfing group.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on January 3, 2022 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas.
If desired, memorials may be made to Tyler Junior College Scholarship Foundation.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.