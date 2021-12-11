James “Jim” M. Carlyle
TROUP — James M. “Jim” Carlyle passed away December 6, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born February 28, 1931, in Mineola, Texas to Joe B. and Polly Carlyle. He was raised in Troup, Texas where he spent the majority of his life.
He has worn many hats throughout his life and career. He was the owner of Troup Lumber Lumber Company, a firefighter for over 60 years where he also served as EMT and paramedic, an Air Force pilot, and also served as mayor of the city of Troup. Always an innovator in his industry, he was a founding member of Allied Building Stores which has now become a one billion dollar a year corporation. His proudest roles were those of husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
After retirement, he loved woodworking and tinkering in his shop and serving the Troup Community Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church where he was an active member for his entire life. He is preceded in death by his wife Dodo, his daughter Martha Ann and his parents. He is survived by his daughter Cathy Lippincott and her husband Rob of Austin, his son Joe Carlyle and his wife Debbie of Troup, and his daughter Linda Draper and her husband Peter of Houston. He has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation was at the Cottle Funeral Home in Troup on December 9, 2021, from 7-8:30 pm. A memorial service was held at the Troup First United Methodist Church on December 10, 2021, at 11:00 am, with a graveside service to follow.
Pallbearers: Drew Carlyle, Chris Dini, Wes Draper, Owen Draper, Jeremy Bolin, Brian Ellspermann, Andy Goff, and Josh Amador.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jack Calloway and David Wilson.
Memorial donations can be made to the Troup Community Food Pantry, where Jim was an active volunteer.