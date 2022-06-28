James “Jim” Jacobs
TYLER — James (“Jim”) Ted Jacobs was born May 16, 1938 in Sulphur Springs to Ted Ezra and Mildred Arizona Smith Jacobs. He passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Tyler surrounded by family and friends.
After high school Jim proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959 in Korea, Japan, and the U.S. Most of his professional career was in the beverage industry and culminated after 27 years in the position of regional sales manager with Cornelius, Inc. Upon retiring he and the love of his life, wife Dee, moved to Tyler where he enjoyed restoring his Mustang cars and the camaraderie of the East Texas Mustang Club. He attended Green Acres Baptist Church.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and brother-in-law Bobby McCoy. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 33 years Dee; sister, Pat McCoy; sister-in-law, Charlene Jacobs; daughter, Sherri Ramey and husband Doug; son, Loren; grandchildren, Natalie Fuhrman and husband Chuck, Tyler McClain and wife Stephanie; and four great-grandchildren, Colt, Brooks, Brody, and Blakely.
Pallbearers will be Tyler McClain, Donnie Cope, Ricky Cope, Josh Cope, Jacob Cope, and Andrew Lake. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Hamilton, Charlie Tozzi, and Bob Skorkowsky.
A special thank you is extended to Donnie and Janice Cope for their tremendous support. The family also appreciates the exceptional compassion and care provided by Dr. Yimer/Texas Oncology, its nurses, labs, and Mother Francis infusion center as well as Hospice of East Texas.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Burdette officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park in Sulphur Springs under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Carter Blood Care, 815 S. Baxter Ave., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.carterbloodcare.org) or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 100871 (www.lls.org).