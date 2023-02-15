James “Jim” Howard Byrd, II
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS — James “Jim” Howard Byrd II, age 55, of Nacogdoches, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was born April 12, 1967 in Bay City, Texas to parents James Howard Byrd and Fredora Janiece (Crisp) Byrd.
Soon after Jim was born, his family moved to Tyler where he grew up, attending Tyler schools and graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in 1985. He was an exceptional card shark and domino player, enjoying weekly games with his Nacogdoches buddies. He also enjoyed trips to the casino and family trips, especially going skiing, fishing, and to Mount Rushmore for his 50th birthday. He loved spending time with his uncles, riding 4-wheelers, and family gatherings.
Jim was a very gentle soul with a kind, loving nature and happy smile. He had a light-hearted, fun personality with a kidding, story-telling nature. His family will remember all the great times they had with him, and they look forward to seeing him again in Heaven. While they are sad he is gone, they are grateful his struggle with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy is over.
Mr. Byrd was preceded in death by his father, James Howard Byrd; paternal grandparents, Howard D. Byrd and Katie Lou Byrd; maternal grandparents, Fred M. Crisp and Ruth Crisp; and cousin, Blake Crisp.
He is survived by his mother, Janiece Crisp Byrd; sister, Cristie Byrd Ellison and husband Troy and their son Luke; beloved caregiver, Vicky Acosta; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors in Nacogdoches followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM officiated by Neal Quillin and Wayne Ellison.
Jim will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Quillin, Kyle Drewery, Moises Romero, Jim Smith, Andrew Crisp, Luke Ellison, and Richard Barnhart. Honorary pallbearer will be Jacob Quillin.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorial gifts may be made to an Educational Fund for Luke Ellison, Jim’s beloved nephew. Anyone wanting to contribute to the fund for Luke can make a check out to:
TD Ameritrade
and send to:
Pineywoods Financial
PO Box 631628
Nacogdoches, TX 75963
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors.