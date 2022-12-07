James “Jim” Donn Powers
TYLER — Born May 21, 1938, in Abilene, TX. Father: James A. Powers, Mother: Imolene F. Powers, from Abilene, Texas. Married to Elaine Pryor Powers for 38 years until her death in 1996. Majored in General Animal Husbandry at Abilene Christian College.
Employed by Rockwell International Defense Group for 30 years; retired in 1988.
He served as a Sergeant in the US Army as a Chief Radar Specialist, from 1956-1961. Jim is survived by his wife Virginia Hunt Powers of Tyler, his sons, Dwaine Powers and wife, Greg Powers and wife. Daughter, Jennifer Hunt Ashabranner. Grandchildren: Tassie Barr, Justin Powers,Taylor Powers, and Sabrina Wimp. Siblings, Brother, Jerry Powers and wife, sister, Sheila Morris and husband.