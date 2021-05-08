James “J.T.” Ward
JACKSONVILLE — At James’ Request there will only be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Duncan Cemetery in Henderson. Services are under the direction Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Viewing will begin on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Our Brother & Uncle, James (J.T.) Ward entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2021 in his home town of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. Ward of Itasca, TX; Elizabeth Ward of Jacksonville, TX; and his brother Larry Ward of Jacksonville, TX. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Bryce of Houston; nephews Patrick Bryce & wife Kenia and Nelson Bryce & wife Han of Houston; Travis Ward and wife Priscilla of Jacksonville; and Josh Ward & wife Lisa of Bullard. James was born in Houston in 1943 and moved to Jacksonville in 1969. He had a 33 yr. career with Kelly Springfield in Tyler and retired in 2002. Since retirement, he was a member of the East TX Boer Goat Assoc. in the early 2000’s. He stayed busy hunting, fishing, growing a vegetable garden and just enjoying life. He also loved catfish, BBQ, his moms cooking & meeting up with old friends for lunch or dinner. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.
