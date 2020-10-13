James Hulon (Hoot) Hamman

He married Dorothy Neil Thompson of New London, TX in 1949 and resided in Overton. They were involved at First Baptist Church Overton for many years. They raised two children, Gary Lynn Hamman, and Celita Gail Hamman Sharman. They loved to travel with friends and family in their RV and play music with friends. He loved going to the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion each year and would often brag about being on the front page of the paper with his beloved fiddle.
Hoot loved to piddle around on the farm, on Bertha his tractor, keeping up with mowing and taking the kids and grandkids to feed the fish, ride on the golf cart or work in the garden.
He is survived by his daughter Celita Sharman and husband John of Tyler, grandson Micah Sharman and wife Emily, great grandchildren Bryant and Caroline, granddaughter Kara Grace Sharman and great-granddaughter Claire Grace all of Tyler.
He is predeceased in death by his spouse, Dorothy Neil Hamman, son Gary Lynn Hamman, father and mother Virgil & Stella Hamman, Brother Dale Hamman and sister Jenois Wiggins. He is also rejoicing in Heaven today with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Grave-side services, performed by Pastor Atwell Hankins, will be held at 2pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Overton Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 1 hour before services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations in his memory to the charity of your choosing. A special thank you is due to Choice Hospice for their care and concern during his final days.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton.