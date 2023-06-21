James Howard Warren
TYLER — James Howard Warren, 91, of Tyler, Texas met his heavenly Father on Friday, June 16,2023. He was born in Tyler, Smith County Texas, on March 22, 1932 to Truman and Jane Warren. James grew up in Tyler, Texas graduating from Tyler High in 1949. He attended TJC for one year. He moved to Austin, Texas and got his BBA and Law Degree at UT, Austin. He was a pilot in the Regular Air Force from 1959 to 1962, at that time he joined the Air Force Reserves retiring in 1982 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
He moved back to Tyler in 1962 to practice law with his father and grandfather, who had their offices in Peoples National Bank Building. He was a candidate for U.S. Congress in 1964. He was elected to Tyler City Council in 1967 thru 1969, serving as Mayor of Tyler a portion of that time. He was a member of the Texas Bar Association, ETAPL, Board of Director and VP of AAPL, Texas Mineral Land Association Former President of YMCA, men’s club. He loved playing games, he was an avid Handball Player and Tennis Player.
He was very active in the Episcopal church from 1959 till 2019, where he started going to Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Very active in KAIROS, a prison Ministry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Jane Warren, a son, John William Warren (Will), sister Katherine (Kitty) Clendennen, and son-in-law Stanley Burks (Stan).
He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla Glaspie Warren; daughter, Anne Alex Packard (husband Kevin); daughter, Elizabeth (Liz) Quinn (husband Timothy); son, James Rush Warren (wife, Penny); son, Paul Quint Warren (wife, Yundi); son, Thomas Andrew Warren; stepdaughter Tanya Burks and stepson, Anthony Craig Morton and (wife, Meleaha) many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial Service will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, July 8, 2023, at 11:30.
He will be missed by all who knew this loving man.