James Harold Haile
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial services for James Harold Haile, 82, of Whitehouse will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Hill officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Haile passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Tyler. He was born August 26, 1939 in Texarkana, AR to Vernon and Oma Buck Haile.
James graduated from Tyler Jr. College and the University of Texas. He served his country in the Navy. He retired from Kelly Springfield.
James was a humble and selfless man that enjoyed the simple things life offered. He loved working in the yard and piddling in the garage. He delighted just being able to ride his tractor. James loved to travel and he and Jo spent many weekends past RVing. He enjoyed playing card and board games, but golf was his ultimate game of choice. He had a passion for golf and he was pretty great at it, and got to celebrate not one but five hole-in-ones. On the course is where he enjoyed laughing with friends and hanging with his best friend and brother, Ronnie. James would consider himself blessed and would smile that the Lord took him in the middle of the 6th hole.
James loved the Lord and attending church at Mount Carmel. He looked forward each week to singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. He acted out his faith and anyone who knew him was touched by his generosity and kindness. He truly had a servant’s heart and was always a source of positivity.
He loved and was loved and will be deeply missed.
James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Jo Sims Haile; children, Dan Haile and wife Lally, Mary McLarry and husband Richard, Leigh Anne Rozell and husband Bryan, and Karla Haile; brother, Ronnie Haile; grandchildren, Preston Haile, Colton Haile, Kaci Nichols and husband Samuel, Hunter McLarry, Adalynn Rozell, Chris Margraves and wife Deonna, Amber Turner and husband Clint, Amanda Holt and husband Wes, Tara Allen and husband Josh, and Casey Isbell; great-granddaughter, Mylah Grace Nichols.
If lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 10519 FM 344 E, Whitehouse, TX 75791 (mcbcwhitehouse.com).