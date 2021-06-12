James Hardage
HIDEAWAY, TEXAS — A graveside service for Mr. James Hardage, age 84 of Hideaway, Texas, is scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with services under the direction on Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Following the graveside service, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Tyler, Texas with Rev. Chris Pulliam officiating. James passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at a nursing home in Lindale, Texas. He was born in Boggy Depot, Oklahoma on November 2, 1936 to the late Cecil Cane and Pluma Gladys (Brothers) Hardage. James served in the United States Army and worked in civil service in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma until he retired in 1995. In 1996 he built a house and made Hideaway, Texas home. James was an original member of the committee that established Hideaway city. He was elected as an original Alderman and served as treasurer until he retired from the council in May 2018. In addition, he was an active member of the Lakes and Amenities Committee for many years. He was also a member of the First Christian Church in Tyler, Texas He enjoyed bass fishing, grilling, and civil war history. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rena Lawlis and brother, Chester Hardage. James is survived by his wife, Carol Hardage of Hideaway, Texas; sister, Annie Novella Penick of Atoka, Oklahoma; brother, Raymond Hardage and wife, Anita of Dalton, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Cletta Hardage of Lawton, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
