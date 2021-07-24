James Graham
PINE MILLS — James Graham, known for his gentle spirit, was a fighting man and fought brain cancer with all his being. He died on July 21, 2021 at his home in Pine Mills, Wood County.
James was born in Houston, Texas on October 12, 1935 to Clark Braden and Martha Ethel Bradford Graham. He grew up in Houston and the Bright Star/Alba area, attending schools in Houston and Emory, Texas.
James enjoyed a long career as a general contractor, doing much of the finish work himself. He built 15 custom homes in the Emory area, and remodeled, repaired and repainted countless others in both the Houston and East Texas areas.
There will be a Memorial Service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Hunter Street, Tyler, Texas on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
After his graduation from Emory HS, he began work at various jobs until his selective service letter arrived. He was in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960, serving in Germany as a tank operator and medic.
James was very active in his community. He served on the Administrative Board and Pastor-Parish Relations committee at his church and was mayor of the City of Emory from 1980-1986. During his tenure as mayor, he was instrumental in organizing the Rains County Library and getting funding for making crucial updates to the water quality and transmission infrastructure.
James enjoyed reading, fishing and taking care of his annual garden.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Graham of Pine Mills, siblings Kelly Graham (Trela) of Spring, Texas; Ron Graham (Kris) of Bellville, Texas; and Ray Graham (Jeanine) of Frankston, Texas.
Children include: Penny Blair (Ken) of Houston, Andrea Mascardo (Ron) of Montgomery, Texas, John Egger (Stephanie) of Seattle, Washington, and Elaine Golden (Woody) of Utopia, Texas. Grandchildren are Rob and Andrew James Blair; Christina, Christian and Christopher Mascardo; Noah, Annabel and Adeline Egger; and Thomas and Isaac Golden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Braden Graham and Robert Graham, and sister Dr. Helen Graham.
Memorials may be made to the Holly Lake Ranch Mission of Trinity Lutheran Church.