James G. Ritchey
TYLER — Services for James G. Ritchey, 93, of Tyler will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Dr. Darryle Dunks, Rev. Lynn Willhite and Bro. David Floyd officiating. A private interment will be held at Land of Memory in Palestine under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Ritchey passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Tyler. He was born November 17, 1927 in Palestine to Ernest L. Ritchey and Dorothy Williams Ritchey.
James (“Jerry” to family and “Jim” to friends) was a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler and the “Care and Share” Sunday School Class. He served in the U.S. Navy and later graduated in 1953 from the University of Texas in El Paso (formally “School of Mines”) and was then engaged in marketing and marketing management for 41 years, retiring in 1994.
James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia “Pat” Liles Ritchey; his parents; his sister, Virginia “Jenny” Atkinson; and his brother, Paul Ritchey. He is survived by his children, daughter, Cynthia Floyd and husband David of Water Valley, MS; and son, David Ritchey and wife Loretta of Benbrook; as well as granddaughter, Kimberly Roberts and husband Andy also of Benbrook; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Betty Booth and family, of Tyler, a devoted companion and loving extended family.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
