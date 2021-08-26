James Francis Hill
FLINT — Graveside services for James Francis Hill, 84, of Flint will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Flint Cemetery with Ricky Clements officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Hill passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 11, 1937 in Bullard to Ruby Atkins Hill and James Russell Hill.
James was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church where he taught two-year-olds for many years. He graduated from Lamar Tech with an Accounting degree. He held the position of mail carrier driver at Bullard Post Office and retired in 2007.
James loved spending time outdoors. For many years he raised peaches and apples which he gave to family, friends and neighbors. He gave generously and willingly.
James loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.
He was a great carpenter, helping build his house in Flint. He enjoyed making memorable fiddle-back stools. He gave many of these away to family and special friends.
One of his favorite nieces, Summer, who he called “Summer Sue”, said spending time in the garden, watering flowers, long walks and her yummy coffee with Uncle James and his loving, nurturing heart are memories she will always treasure.
He enjoyed his monthly poetry groups and enjoyed writing his own material.
James enjoyed going to the Metcalf farm. When his granddaughters visited, they enjoyed driving on the ranger checking for new baby calves and “Pee Paw” being their co-pilot.
James was supportive of his children including Chad’s dream of music and performing as well as Chris’s activities in soccer.
He was the photographer of the family, leaving many pictures for us to cherish. He will be greatly missed, as he left an imprint on our heart.
James was preceded in death by his parents and son, Chad Hill. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Brenda Metcalf Hill of Flint; son, Chris Hill and wife, Amber of Tomball; granddaughters, Brynnan, Blair, and Blythe Hill; sister, Lura Jane of Arkansas; twin brother, Joe Hill and wife, Arlene of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Sherry Lavada Canfield and husband, Bill of Bullard; brother-in-law, Gaylon Metcalf of Bullard; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
A special thank you to Debra and Misty of The Hospice of East Texas and to Meadow Lake Senior Living Community.