James Elbert Hooks
EDGEWOOD — Funeral services for James Elbert Hooks, 81, Of Edgewood, TX, are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church in Edgewood. A private graveside will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Today we celebrate the life of James Elbert Hooks of Edgewood. Beloved husband, Daddy, Pop, Uncle James, and friend. James was born in Edgewood on October 18, 1939 to the most amazing parents Marcus Alexander and Inez Henrietta Hooks. He attended school in Edgewood and began a life-long love of and commitment to the Bulldog Nation. He was passionate about sports and played football, basketball, and baseball. After graduation, James attend Henderson County Junior College where he played football and basketball for the Cardinals. He continued his athletic and academic career and played football for the Lions of East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1961 and stayed to pursue his master’s degree.
James made the best decision of his life when on June 4, 1961, he married Mary Carolyn Mayfield. James and Carolyn were married 60 years. James continued to pursue his passion for athletics and competition as a football and basketball coach in Breckenridge, Texas. He coached there for one year before a two year stay at Commerce High School. James then moved to Mount Pleasant High School. James was recruited for a position in outside sales for Holt Sporting Goods in Waco, Texas in 1965. His great love of sports and coaching was surpassed by his love for his family and his hometown. He accepted the role and moved back to Edgewood, Texas. He worked for Holt Sporting Goods, Oshman’s Athletic Goods, Massey Brown Sporting Goods, Roach Team Sports and Athletic Supply. James always felt he had the best career in the world as he traveled and supported coaches across a large territory in east and central Texas for over 50 years. Working with coaches, connecting people and making new friends while remaining close to athletics gave him much joy and fulfillment.
The apple of his eye was his daughter, Melinda, and then his grandchildren Nobel A., Kenzie, and T. Belle Smith of Edgewood. Over the last 21 years of his life, sharing and supporting his grandchildren in their pursuits and activities was his top priority. He and Gan are their #1 fans and the grandkids were his greatest joy. James enjoyed playing golf with his Van Zandt County Country Club friends. He served on the board and as President there in 1975-76.
A committed Edgewood native, James served on the Edgewood School Board and supported the Edgewood Schools and athletic program for his entire life. His church, Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church, was one of his priorities. He taught Sunday school, served on many committees, and attended church in his regular pew for 70+ years. To James, loving Jesus and his family made a well-lived life.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Inez Hooks of Edgewood, granddaughter, Nylee Caroline Smith and brothers Robert and Jerry Hooks. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughter, Melinda and husband Tim Halcomb of Edgewood. Grandchildren, Nobel, Kenzie and Tristan (T. Belle) Smith, sister, Mary Stewart and husband Kelly of Edgewood and a huge extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.
Our family is thankful for the prayers, love and support from family and friends and for the loving care of Michelle Pippin and Kristen Morrison. Memorial contributions may be made to Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 800, Edgewood, Texas 75117.
When we cry, we don’t cry for James as he has gained a greater glory. We cry for ourselves as we love and miss him so. Love never dies.