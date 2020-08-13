James Edwin Madewell
FLINT — Memorial services for James Edwin Madewell, 68, Flint, are scheduled for 3:00 pm, August 21, 2020 at Green Acres Baptist Church South Campus at 1010 CR 137 Flint, TX 75762 with Rev. Dustin Slaton and Brandon “Boogie” Wynn officiating.
Mr. Madewell passed away on August 6, 2020 in Tyler.
James Edwin Madewell was born January 24, 1952 in Palestine, TX to the late James Elmer Madewell and Margie Nell Ingram Madewell. He had lived in Flint for 22 years, moving from Palestine. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church South. James was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Madewell.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Catherine Madewell of Flint; two children Jennifer Briggs and husband, Phill of Longview and Jamie Hodge and husband, Corbin of Flint; honorary grandchild, Micah Wells; and honorary daughter, Diana Zeigler and husband, Dan.
If desired, memorials can be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
