James Edward Rodgers
N. RICHLAND HILLS — Private services will be held for James Edward Rodgers, 88, of North Richland Hills, Texas.
Mr. Rodgers passed away July 30, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. He was born December 25, 1931 in Dialville, Texas to Archie and Lois Moore Rodgers.
Mr. Rodgers was a member of Central Baptist Church. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1949.
James (Jim) was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne Rodgers, and his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his children, Kay Knull and husband Harley of Mineola, Texas; Rhonda Pless and husband Ryan of Arp, Texas; James R. Rodgers and wife Kelly of Cypress, Texas; Donald Rodgers and wife Lisa of North Richland Hills, Texas; and Russel Sanchez and wife Kate of King George, Virginia; as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 2630 West Fwy #100, Fort Worth, Texas 76102, in loving memory of his wife LaVerne.

