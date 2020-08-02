James Edward Rodgers
N. RICHLAND HILLS — Private services will be held for James Edward Rodgers, 88, of North Richland Hills, Texas.
Mr. Rodgers passed away July 30, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. He was born December 25, 1931 in Dialville, Texas to Archie and Lois Moore Rodgers.
Mr. Rodgers was a member of Central Baptist Church. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1949.
James (Jim) was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne Rodgers, and his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his children, Kay Knull and husband Harley of Mineola, Texas; Rhonda Pless and husband Ryan of Arp, Texas; James R. Rodgers and wife Kelly of Cypress, Texas; Donald Rodgers and wife Lisa of North Richland Hills, Texas; and Russel Sanchez and wife Kate of King George, Virginia; as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 2630 West Fwy #100, Fort Worth, Texas 76102, in loving memory of his wife LaVerne.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office identifies dead man found north of Jacksonville
-
Firefighter who Snapchatted child porn 278 times on duty gets 18 years in prison
-
Bryan's Cheesecakes adding Tyler location
-
Louie Gohmert using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Column: How an East Texas school bullied a cyber attack