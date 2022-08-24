James Edward “Jim” LaBarge
GILMER — James (Jim) Edward LaBarge of Gilmer, Texas passed away quietly as the sun began to rise on August 21, 2022, at the age of 78. Jim was the sun of our family, and we all orbited him, drawn to his laughter and the warmth of his love. He never missed an opportunity to tell a story over a cup of coffee or talk about his cows.
Jim was born in Carrollton, Missouri on December 28, 1943, to Russell Edward and Mary Virginia Cochran LaBarge. After moving to Tyler, Texas he met and married Pat Tidwell LaBarge and began their family. They loved each other for 52 years before she passed away in 2014. Jim chased new love and didn’t miss the opportunity to marry Susie Ross LaBarge in 2021.
Jim’s love and memory will continue to be cherished by his wife, Susie LaBarge; children, Michele Stone (Stoney), Rusty LaBarge (Jennifer), and Jennifer LaBarge; sister, Brenda Cope; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The family would like to invite friends and family to join them in celebrating Jim’s life on Wednesday, August 24 from 6-8 p.m. at McWhorter Funeral Home. Graveside services to be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 25, at Rosewood Cemetery, led by James Ellis, his beloved grandson.
Please visit Jim’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to share your favorite memory for the family.