James E. Andrews
TYLER — James E. Andrews was born on Sept. 23rd 1947 and went to be with his Lord on Wednesday April 13th 2022 at the age of 74.
James grew up in Tyler and graduated from John Tyler High in 1967. He then joined the U.S. Navy where he served as an Aviation Mechanic and worked on Jet Airplanes. During his service he was awarded the following medals: National Defense Service, Good Conduct Award, Antarctic Expedition, and the Republic of Vietnam Service.
After Serving his country he came back to Tyler where he Enjoyed deer hunting, motorcycling, amateur gun-smithing, ammunition reloading and he also met and married his Soulmate Patricia. During their 48 years together they have one son, Stone Taylor and Daughter-in-law Nikki. They gave “PawPaw” his greatest joy, his grandson, Emerson Stone.
He is survived by 2 sisters, Lisa Washburn and Doris Gossett. There are many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews who will greatly miss their “Unc Jim”.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 30th 12-3 @ the American Legion Post 12, 5503 American Legion Rd, Tyler, TX. Friends and Family are invited.
In Lieu of Flower please send donations to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.