James Dews, Jr.
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Mr. James Edward Dews, Jr., have been scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021 11:00 am at New Canaan Baptist Church Whitehouse, TX. with Rev. Richard Robinson officiating and Rev. Ernest Dews, Jr. eulogist. Interment will be held in New Canaan (Blackjack) Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
James Dews, Jr. was born May 4, 1966 in Rusk Texas to James Dews, Sr. and Ruthie Scott Dews. He was a graduate of Whitehouse High School. He attended North Texas and Prairie View A&M University. James was a 20 year employee at Goodyear Tire Company and was currently employed by Flint Hill Resources in Longview, Texas.
He is survived by his mother, Ruthie Scott, brothers Brian Dews and Trent Dews.
He also leaves a wife of 28 years, Cindy Reagins Dews; two daughters, Hannah and Cali Dews. He leaves cherished memories to many uncles, aunts, cousins and other family and friends.
Mask and social distancing required!
