James Derwin DeShazo
BULLARD — James “Derwin” DeShazo, age 90, of Bullard, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, the 24th day of May 2022. Derwin was born in Saltillo, Texas on the 10th day of June 1931 to Lena Ward DeShazo and William Luther DeShazo. His family moved to Elkhart for his high school years. He graduated from Elkhart High School in 1948 as valedictorian of his class. Derwin then went on to complete his bachelor’s in chemistry from East Texas State Teachers College, where he graduated with highest honors. He continued on to earn his master’s in chemistry from East Texas State University. His studies led him into a fulfilling career as a chemist for Phillips Petroleum Company, and later Nalco Chemical Company. During the course of his career, he created and filed numerous chemical patents with the United States Patent Office. These patents are largely still used by the oil and gas industry.
Derwin was married to Joan Bourg (1977-2003), and later his high school sweetheart, Bernice Coleman. He and Bernice made their home in the Emerald Bay Community in Bullard, Texas. An avid golfer, Derwin was affectionately referred to as the “best putter in Emerald Bay”.
Derwin is survived by his wife, Bernice Coleman DeShazo; older brother, William Gerald DeShazo of Elkhart; nephew, Kent DeShazo and wife Maureen; niece, Debra Hudson; great-nephew, Will DeShazo and wife Candice (sons: Ethan, Hayes, and Witten); greatniece, Peggy Paul and husband Josh (children: Presley and Cooper); great-niece, Amy Plocek and husband Aaron (sons: Alex and Chase); great-niece, Laura Vander Voort and husband John (children: Lilly, Hudson, and Everett); and cousins, James and Barbara Ward of Longview. He was also greatly loved by Bernice’s family: daughter, Janet Riley Granger and husband Mark; grandchildren, Erin Dorr and husband Philip; Kathleen Broussard and husband Nick; Evan Granger; and greatgrandchildren, Kylie, Avery, Finley, and Simone.
Graveside services to honor Derwin DeShazo’s life are to be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 28th day of May 2022 at Myrtle Springs Cemetery in Elkhart, Texas. Philip Dorr and Rev. Wes M. Bynum will be officiating the service.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Josh Paul, Alex Plocek, Rick Scholze, John Reed, John Vander Voort, and Jimmy Westbrook.
Graveside services for James “Derwin” DeShazo are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.