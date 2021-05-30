James Dennis Cogan
TYLER — My name is James Dennis Cogan, always known as Dennis, up until I met my wife, a young cheeky who changed my name to “Kui’s husband,” age 78, said a final goodbye to my wife on my bedside on Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. I was born on April 12, 1943, to James Peter Cogan and Helen Patricia Cogan.
My wife always reminded me that it is not fame, power, money, or accomplishment that gives us peace at the end of the day. It is that one person holds your hand and says, “I love you” on this side of the earth, and on the other side, one hears say, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
My wife and I lived a remarkable life together, and I will let her tell my story since I do not have a choice anymore, and she is a better storyteller. She loves to write. So, if you are about to read further, I would suggest you get in a comfortable chair and grab your favorite drink and enjoy.
Dennis is from Brooklyn, New York. Even though he called Texas his home, he did not learn to say “y’all.” nor remembered to add ‘r’ in his words. He said goodbye in Yankee style (when the party was over, got up and left) while enjoying southern hospitality.
Dennis graduated from St. John’s University in New York City in 1967 with a BBA in Economics. He studied Operations Research at City University of New York’s graduate school of business in 1967-68.
In 1968 Dennis joined Electronic Data Systems (EDS) Corporation, a high technology computer service company that has grown to be one of the world’s largest and most successful companies with almost 100,000 employees. Dennis began his career of more than 27 years with EDS as a computer programmer and advanced to Managing Director of the Company’s business in Thailand when he retired in 1995.
Dennis worked as a computer programmer in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco on various IBM computers solving both business and technical problems. He moved into technical management at corporate headquarters in Dallas, and he was responsible for managing all software support for EDS’ 22 data centers worldwide. When General Motors (GM) bought EDS in 1984, Dennis was a member of the consolidation team that transitioned more than 7000 GM information technology (IT) employees to EDS.
Late in 1988, Dennis was transferred to the Energy Strategic Business Unit (ESBU) and was responsible for winning Enron Corporation’s outsourcing procurement. EDS won this contract which was the largest in EDS’ history. He was then made a Division Vice President responsible for growing EDS’s business in the energy, chemical, petrochem, mining, and pharmaceutical industries. By the time he went to Japan in 1993, this division had revenues of over $100 million and 1,100 employees.
In January 2000, Dennis set up a 100% American-owned Thai company named Pramot Technology Development Co., LTD. Dennis used extensive computer experience and interest in yachting to provide high technology products and services to the marine industry in Thailand and SE Asia.
While working for EDS, he traveled extensively in SE Asia and lived in Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand. That is where he met me, the true love of his life, Kui Cogan. He asked God to give him a wife until death separated them apart. HIS gracious God granted his wish.
Dennis was always an excellent storyteller; when he started to talk, he captured the audience’s attention. He enjoyed the best food. Since he was not satisfied with American food in Phuket, He decided to start a Restaurant called Perfection, which had the best of best everything and a five-star spa, well known on an entire island. He loved traveling: from North to South and East to West in America, Ireland, England, Germany, Poland, Austria, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Burma, and India. He was well-read: Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Astronomy, History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, Biography, fiction, and non-fiction, you name it, we got it all on our shelf. He also had a large collection of magazines: Boats, Cars, Guns, and Interior Designs. A great interior decorator, he designed his restaurant and spa.
He had a great and dry sense of humor; many of his friends who met him the first time were shocked or unsure whether he was joking or serious. Even in his deepest sleep, he will make me laugh three in the morning. I asked him on Easter Sunday, “What did Jesus do today?” He said, “He escaped!”
He was a devoted Catholic and had a special place for Mary and the Rosary. He was a very generous man and who showed compassion to people from all walks of life.
I will miss him very dearly, and he was my best friend in the world. There is a saying, ‘Behind every successful man, there is a woman,’ but in my life it was, “behind my success was my husband James Dennis Cogan.”
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, James Peter Cogan and Helen Patricia Nealon. Dennis is survived by his wife Vandar (Kui) Cogan and their 11 year old adopted son from India, Shushan Kuppuswamy Cogan, his children Lorraine Moira Cogan, Daniel Jonathan Cogan, and Nancy Cogan Holt and her husband Dave Holt; and grandchildren Athena, Cynda, and Cyan Cogan; as well as his brother Micheal Richard Cogan and his family.
I am very grateful for the care given to Dennis by the UT Southwestern in Dallas, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, and Hospice of East Texas staff in Tyler.
A Memorial Service will be held On June 5, 2021, at 11:00, am, at the Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul, 1435 ESE Loop 323, Tyler Texas 75701.
Memorials in his name may be made to support the ministry of St. Vicent de Paul. Donations to SVDP, 410 S College, Tyler, Texas 75702.