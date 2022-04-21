James David McLeod
GRAPELAND — James David McLeod, age 78, of Grapeland, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his home in Augusta surrounded by his family. He was born October 14, 1943 in Crockett, Texas to John R. McLeod and Mattie Clark Driskill McLeod. He graduated from Grapeland High School in 1961 after attending Glover Schools and graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. James worked as an Expediter, Buyer and Purchasing Manager for Carrier Corporation in Tyler for 35 years before retiring and returning to the Augusta community to own and operate the Silver Creek Ranch, a cow/calf operation. The family would like to express a special thanks to his family and friends in the Augusta/Liberty Hill community who have taken care of his cattle and helped his family since his illness began on February 21st. James was a lifelong Methodist and is currently a member of Crockett First United Methodist Church. He volunteered as a faithful servant in church leadership roles in Crockett, Liberty Hill and Tyler. In Tyler, he also coached youth baseball and helped with youth activities always opening his heart and home to children and youth who had absentee Dads and Granddads.
James David was preceded in death by parents, John R. and Mattie McLeod and sister, Frances Jean McCaslin.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Jeanne Sperry McLeod; children, Donna Jean Naudeau and husband, Eric of Spring, James David (Dave) McLeod Jr. and wife, Marcy of Bullard, Dianna Lynn King and husband, Scott of Aubrey; brothers, Bobby McLeod, Ronnie McLeod and Jerry McLeod; numerous relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Nicolas Naudeau, Kate McLeod, Liz McLeod, Madeline King, Collin King and Gracie King; his great-grandniece, Audra Munro, and his great-grandnephews, Lance Munro, Tyler Morrow and Austen Morrow.
Graveside funeral services for James David McLeod will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Augusta Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Crockett First United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Bedevian and Rev. Jack Chelf officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Crockett First United Methodist Church, 701 East Goliad Ave, Crockett, TX 75835 or the Augusta Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 196, Grapeland, TX 75844
