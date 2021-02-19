James Darwin “Wheatie” Whitesides
NEW SUMMERFIELD — James Darwin “Wheatie” Whitesides passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in Tyler. He was born March 10, 1940 in Troup to the late James L. and Ruby Jewel McMeans Whitesides.
A service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Church of Christ in Rusk. Bro Robby Arrington and Bro Joe Ballard will officiate. James will be laid to rest at McDonald Cemetery in New Summerfield, Texas.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
James worked for Eastman Chemical Plant for many years. His passion was being outdoors, and being on the land. He truly loved Christ and his family.
Mr. Whitesides was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Kenny Whitesides.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Lila Whitesides; daughters and their spouses; Rhonda and husband Jody Transier, Lenita and husband Derek Westbrook, and Tracy and husband Rodney Adams; grandchildren James and wife Suzanne Transier, Jake and wife Michelle Transier, Ryan and wife Jamaie Westbrook, Briana and husband Drew Ebersole, Brody and wife Brooke Norton and Kelsey husband Austin Dieterle; great grandchildren, Tanner, Addie, Tiffany, Elizabeth, Henlee, Drake, Westlynn, Gentry, Brock, Blakley, and Berkley. Also surviving are siblings; Darlene Whitesides, Patricia and husband Mike Young, and Susan and husband Bill Crowley.
Pallbearers will be James Transier, Brody Norton, Ryan Westbrook, Drew Ebersole, Austin Dieterle, Dusty Whitesides, and Jacob Crowley.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.