James Clayton (Jimmy) Hallmark
TYLER — A graveside service for Jimmy Hallmark, 76, of Tyler will be on Thursday March 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Kim Beckham officiating.
Mr. Hallmark passed away February 26, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas. He was born of July 9, 1945 in Tyler to the late John and Claudine Riggs Hallmark.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Penny, and two sons, Timothy and Jamie Hallmark.
Jimmy is survived by his loving family including his sisters, Cynthia Steel of Jones Creek, Brenda Jean King of Crockett, and brothers, Johnny Hallmark & wife Fran of Tyler, Paul Jay Hallmark & Cheryl of Murchison, and Rev. Jeffrey Hallmark & wife Regena of Prince George, B.C., Canada, two stepdaughters, Mandy Pittman of Lake Port, CA, and Sherry Haskins & husband Rodney of Lindale. He is also survived by his grandchildren & great grandchildren along with numerous relatives & friends.
