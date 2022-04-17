James Clayton Dowdy
TYLER — James Clayton Dowdy (Jim) of Tyler was born September 10, 1925, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 96. His parents, Mary Alice Canada and James Clayton Dowdy, moved their young family to Tyler and settled in the Swan community of Smith County. Jim graduated in 1942 from Tyler High School and completed his college education with a degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Oklahoma. After serving in the Army Air Corps, he met and married Mary Elizabeth Coulter. Mary and Jim drove to Reno, Nevada, to marry because at the time it was considered the divorce capital of the world, and they pledged to never return. They remained married for 49 years until her death in 1996.
Jim was successful in his chosen profession as a geologist and continued working, inspiring, partnering with, and mentoring others in the oil and gas industry into his 90’s. He was a member of the East Texas Geological Society and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. When the first Tyler Independence Day celebration was organized in 1964, Jim was part of the planning committee. This did not surprise his children, as he required a Pledge of Allegiance in the front yard on each national holiday.
Jim loved riding his Harley through the countryside, whether cruising the Texas hill country or touring across Europe. He had a pilot’s license that included IFR rating and flew family members on many fun trips over the years. In his later years, he found great pleasure in time spent at the family ranch near Laneville, Texas. Though a man of few words, he was fortunate to have had many lifelong friends, among them the members of the Safety Meeting.
Jim was a cheerful and generous giver in his approach to life. He offered his resources in untold ways and endowed a Distinguished Professorship in the School of Nursing at University of Texas, Tyler, in memory of his late wife, Mary. He loved his family, who mourn his passing but celebrate his full life. He was kind, intelligent, hardworking, funny, meticulous, and curious. His favorite breakfast was carrot cake.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, brothers Bill and Jack, sisters Chris and Joan, and by his wife Mary and daughter Alice Sue. His second wife, Gloria Lovell, also preceded him in death.
Those who remain to cherish wonderful memories are daughters and sons-in-law Ellen and Roger Peirce of Tyler, Sara and John Clute of Laramie, Wyoming; his grandchildren Clayton Peirce, Alex Peirce, and Hans Clute, all of Tyler, and Emma Clute of Laramie, Wyoming; and great-granddaughters Alexis Ann Peirce and Mary Elizabeth Peirce of Tyler; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as Gloria’s daughters and their families.
The family is overflowing with gratitude for the loving care of Chan, Kambria, Shady, and Bernadette, and for the special friendship of Melvin “Rooster” Burist.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, April 19, at 10:30 AM at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with the Reverend Doctor Stuart Baskin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, or Hospice of East Texas.