Funeral services for Chris Molnari will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, with Pastor David Sandford officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Saturday, January 2, 2021, prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Chris was the owner of Eagle Cleaners in Whitehouse. He graduated from Troup High School. He was a member of the Marsh Henry Bell Masonic Lodge #1371 of Whitehouse, enjoyed hunting, beekeeping, and loved to play practical jokes on other people. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed helping other people, he loved watching John Wayne.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, James Christopher Molnari, III, and 2 sisters, Deborah Duke and Karen Wylie.
He is survived by his wife Amy Molnari of Troup; 2 sons, Ethan Molnari, Cole Molnari; 2 daughters, Makenzie Molnari, Abby Molnari all of Troup; 1 grandchild, Bentley Molnari; sisters, Kim Cathey and husband Tom of Flint, Catherine Munson of Tyler; brother, Ed Molnari of Magnolia; brother-in-law, Bobby Thompson and wife Kathie of Bogata; sister-in-law, Karen Randle and husband Danny of Sugar Hill, sisters-in-law, Andrea McCoy of Tyler, Misty Knight of Round Rock; mother-in-law, Rita Knight of Troup; Father-in-law, Bob Thompson, and wife Mary of Sugar Hill; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends; Special family friends, Joyce Smith and Kathie Pruitt.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in memory of Chris Molnari, II, can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 and a benefit account has been opened at Austin Bank for his daughters Makenzie and Abby Molnari.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.