James C Kulild, D.D.S., M.S
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS — Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret), Professor Emeritus, Department of Endodontics, UMKC School of Dentistry, Kansas City, MO, Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics, Past President, American Association of Endodontists, Fellow, American College of Dentists, Fellow, International College of Dentists. passed away on January 18, 2022 as a result of Covid-19 Pneumonia. He was born April 6, 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa to Mr. and Mrs. James C Kulild. Survived by his loving friend, Anita Aminoshariae, D.D.S., M.S., Cleveland, OH, where Dr. Kulild passed away; also survived by his daughters and their families, Ana K. Crawford, D.D.S., Emily B. Adams, R.D.H., and Jamie E. Kirby, M.D. Dr. Kulild earned a B.A. degree from the University of Missouri, a D.D.S. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, School of Dentistry in 1973 and a Master of Science in Oral Biology from The George Washington University, Washington, D.C. He earned a certificate in Endodontics from Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C. He is a Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics, and Past President, American Association of Endodontists. He is a Fellow of both the American and the International Colleges of Dentists. He spent 28 years active duty in the U.S. military and retired from the U.S. Army Dental Corps in 2002 with the rank of Colonel. Previous Army assignments included Director, U.S. Army Endodontic Residency Program, Fort Gordon, Georgia; Dean and Commandant, Academy of Health Sciences, U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School, Fort Sam, Houston, Texas; Commander, 93D Medical Battalion (Dental Service), Heidelberg, Germany; and deployment to support Operation Joint Guardian as Commander, Task Force Medical Falcon and United States Commanding Officer and NATO Surgeon, Task Force Falcon, Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo in Yugoslavia. He also served in many other senior educational and clinical positions over his long military career. He was awarded the “A” designator by the Surgeon General, U.S. Army and also the U.S. Army Order of Military Merit. After retirement from the U.S. Army, Dr. Kulild returned to his alma mater at UMKC School of Dentistry and initiated an Advanced Specialty Education Program in Endodontics from scratch. He served as Director of that Program for eleven years as a tenured Professor in the Department of Endodontics. Upon his retirement, he was granted Professor Emeritus status at UMKC based on his significant contributions to the University. He was active in activities at the Church of the Saviour in Cleveland. He also had time to go the gym while listening to Christian audio CD’s or Christian music and lessons on the radio while doing errands. He also found great joy constantly working on his continual relationship with his Lord. He died in peace. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Church of the Saviour 2537 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118
