James Butler Stevenson
HAWKINS — James Butler Stevenson (Jim) passed away and went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 27th.
Jim was born in Webber Falls, Oklahoma and passed away in Hawkins ,Texas. Jim would have been 84 on April 16th, 2022. He was retired from Thiokol Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant in Karnak, Texas. Jim was a man of humor and ingenuity. It has been said by many, “He was the smartest man I’ve ever known!” An engineer by trade, he could literally fix anything. Jim enjoyed working on vehicles, electronics, guns and basically anything else he could tinker with. He had a kind and gentle spirit and a great love of all creatures. There was no limit to what he would do for his dogs. His home in Hawkins had become an impromptu animal shelter for all the stray dogs in the area, where they could stop by to be fed and watered. He cared for wild rabbits, frogs and even spiders sometimes. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Boots and Dorothy Stevenson, his sister, Pat and two sons, Gregory and Jeffery Burt Stevenson. He is survived by his son Gary Burns Stevenson and daughter-in-law Sandi Stevenson and his daughter Mary Stevenson Calkins and son-in-law Bruce Calkins. His grandchildren: Brandon Stevenson, Hallie Powell Contreras, Sarah Nelson Richie, Travis Hillmer, Peyton Stevenson and James L. Calkins, all of whom he loved and cherished. Jim’s celebration of old life to new life will be held at Beatty Funeral home in Mineola, Texas on April 16th at 11:00 am.