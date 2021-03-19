James “Buddy” Murray
BROWNSBORO — Graveside services for James Murray, 86, of Brownsboro, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery near Cayuga with Bro. Thom Taylor officiating. Interment will be under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Murray passed away March 17, 2021 at his home in Brownsboro surrounded by family.
James Calvin “Buddy” Murray was born August 17, 1934 in Barry, Texas, the son of James Claude Murray and Ruby Alva (Seat) Murray. He served in the National Guard during the 1950’s and later owned and operated Murray Construction from 1976-2000 in the East Texas area. Buddy was a hard worker, honest and a man of his word. He enjoyed raising cattle, chickens and bees as well as fishing in the Sabine River and hunting squirrels and raccoons. Buddy will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Heilig; siblings, Thurman Murray, Wanda Spurlock, Fannie Pagitt and grandson, Michael Christopher Dossey.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Murray of Brownsboro; children, David Murray and wife Kimberly of Lindale, Leslie Oliver and husband David of Scurry, Claude Murray and wife Heather of Cayuga, Katie Sellars and husband Mark of Lindale; sister, Barbara Chambers of Bullard; 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild on the way.
Serving as pallbearers will be Doug Willis, James Murray, Brett Dossey, Ethan Sellars, Cooper Murray, Kirby Murray, Toby Murray and Jordan Murray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
