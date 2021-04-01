James Britton Farmer
CHANDLER — James Britton Farmer, 84 passed from this life at his home in Chandler, TX on March 30, 2021, after a long illness
James was born May 23, 1936 in Baird, TX to Charlie and Helen Farmer. He married JoAnn Viser of Longview in 1979. James was raised in Jefferson, TX and was a 1954 graduate of Jefferson High School.
James was an Army Veteran and retired from Stroh’s Brewery of Longview in 1998. Earlier, James worked in the oil field both on and off shore. His first love was God. He loved to fish, hunt, watch sports, and spend time with family. James was a member of Shiloh Road Church of Christ where he served as deacon over the Prime Timers group.
James is survived by his son, Britt and wife Lisa of Fort Worth; daughter Babbie Ervin and husband David of Columbia, TN; Son Andy and wife Stephanie of Alvarado, TX; Son John and wife Sharon of Damascus, AR. Thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, a sister, Betty Pugh of Chandler, and two brothers, Charles of Longview and Robert of Ben Wheeler, as well as several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, his parents, and two sisters, Jackie and Jo Helen.
Funeral services will be held Saturaday, April 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Shiloh Church of Christ, Tyler TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Shiloh Road Church of Christ, Tyler, TX.
