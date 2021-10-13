James Arnold “Noonday” Tomlinson
TYLER — James Arnold “Noonday” Tomlinson, 75, passed on October 8th 2021 in Tyler, TX after battling various health issues. A visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Bullard with the service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday. Burial will follow at Noonday Cemetery.
James Tomlinson was born on October 1st, 1946 to Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Lester Tomlinson. He was a graduate from Robert E. Lee High School class of 1966. He attended TJC and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He married the love of his life, Mindy Tomlinson, on October 15th, 1992. James Tomlinson was retired from Carrier Global. He loved his hometown community of Noonday, TX and was involved in various town activities.
James Tomlinson is survived by his wife, Mindy Tomlinson of Noonday; two children and daughter-in-law, James and Melissa Tomlinson of Tyler and Christa Goodman of Waskom; a granddaughter, Kylee Goodman of Waskom; a sister, Martha Jo Tomlinson of Arp; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Beverly Tomlinson of Lindale; and a number of nieces and nephews.