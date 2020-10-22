James A. Turner
MINEOLA — James A. Turner, 64, of Mineola, Texas passed away with his children by his side on October 20, 2020. Mr. Turner was born on June 19, 1956 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Walter B. “Doc” Turner and Helen Juanita (Pinson) Miller. James was a life-long resident of Wood County and a 1974 graduate of Winnsboro High School. He received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Tyler Junior College and went on to work in various law enforcement departments in Wood County for 43 years. Mr. Turner was a member of First Baptist Church of Quitman. He was preceded in death by his parents; son John Alan Turner; brother Charles Turner; brother-in-law Buddy Ice. Mr. Turner is survived by his son Jimmy Turner and wife Carla, son William Turner and wife Stacy, daughter Deann Mozeleski and husband Eric, daughter Elizabeth Turner; brother Mike Turner and wife Lorena; sister Sandra Ice; grandchildren Cody Turner, Madelyn Mozeleski, Jackson Turner, Mia Turner, Ella Mozeleski, Grant Turner and Gabi Turner. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of Beaty Funeral Home in Mineola, Pastor Doug Kisinger officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in James memory can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Dr., Tyler, Texas 75701 or to the National Kidney Foundation by going to kidney.org
