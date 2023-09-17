Jake W. Moser
TYLER — LOCAL TYLER BUSINESSMAN DIES
Jake W. Moser, 89, died September 2, 2023 after a long illness. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1933. His family moved to Henrietta, TX where he grew up in a remote farm house with his brothers Al and Leroy and sisters Jeanne and Dorothy. He attended North Western University where he met his beloved wife, Jerry. They married and adopted two children. After many years traveling as a construction equipment salesman for Darr Equipment, they moved the family to Tyler, TX. He established and operated many businesses in Tyler including: L&L Asphalt Corp., which he co-founded in the 1970’s and Three Flags Equipment Co. in the 1990’s, as well as several others.
Mr. Moser is survived by: his brother Rev. Leroy (Tex) Moser, of Springfield, MA; his sister Jeanne Couch of Duncan, OK; his son Evan Moser of Tyler, TX; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
His sharp nose for business, his irreverent humor, love of all things work related and talent for bargaining helped him achieve success. Family and friends will miss his quick smile, his easy laugh, his amazing story-telling and his first hand view of history.
A memorial will be held Friday September 22, 2023 at Bethel Baptist Church, Chapel Hill, TX.
Rest in Peace Pop. You’ll be dearly missed.