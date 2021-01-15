Jacqueline Smith Lee
TYLER — The service of Life, Love and Legacy for Mrs. Jacqueline Smith Lee will be celebrated on Saturday, January 16, 2021, 11 am at Dale Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Marshall Johnson, eulogist. *FACE MASK REQUIRED* Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Lee was born on June 26, 1946 and transitioned on January 6, 2021. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.