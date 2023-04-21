Jacqueline Mosley
TYLER — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Mosley of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, 302 N. Ross, Tyler, Texas.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Mosley was born in Tyler, Texas on July 23, 1952 to James and Massalina Mosley and was the second of three children. Jackie was preceded in death by her father.
Jackie was baptized at True Vine Baptist Church at a very early age. Her education began at W.A. Peete Elementary, then on to Stewart Middle School and graduation in 1970 from Emmett Scott High School. She attended Tyler Junior College her freshman year and transferred to Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas earning a Bachelor of Science degree. Jackie was an avid reader, loved visiting museums with her daughter Amanda. She always had fresh flowers in her home.
Jackie retired from the State of Texas as an investigator and case manager for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. She was well known and cherished by her colleagues and administrative team. She was hired in the infancy of Adult Protective Services for the Dallas Region, investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation. In this role, Jackie was a member of a team that worked tirelessly for the protection of vulnerable adults to improve their safety, well being and quality of life. Jackie was distinguished in her service and was recognized for her work in the prevention of abuse and service to older adults.
Jacqueline departed this earth in the early morning of April 11, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter, Amanda Mosley, Tyler, Texas; her dear mother, Massalina Mosley, Tyler, Texas; her caring brothers, James Mosley, Jr., Tyler, Texas and Rodney Mosley (Liz) of Sugar Land, Texas; adoring nieces Maia Mosley of Tyler, TX, Aimee Michelson of Kingwood, Texas; Nicollette Mosley, Nacogdoches; loving nephews Devin Mosley, Houston, Texas, Jordon M. Mosley, Johnstown, Colorado, Nicholas Mosley, Sugar Land, Texas. Sister in law, Linda Michelson Mosley and a host of grand nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 2:00-7:00 pm.
