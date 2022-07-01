Jacqueline “Jackie” Merle Read
TYLER — Jacqueline “Jackie” or “Nana” Merle Lowrie Read was born on December 22, 1946 to parents, Dr. Robert “Bob” E. Lowrie, Ph.D. and Frances “Jill” E. Whistler Lowrie in Bellefont, Pennsylvania.
After a courageous and extensive battle with cancer, she peacefully passed on to be with her Lord Jesus near her home in Tyler, Texas, on June 27, 2022 at the age of 75.
She is beloved and will be very missed.
A Life Celebration® funeral service for Jackie will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm in The Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. Jackie will be laid to rest following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas.