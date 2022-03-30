Jacqueline Gene Martin
CHANDLER — Funeral Services for Jackie Martin, 80, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Preston Burton officiating. Interment will follow at Herrington Land of Memory in Palestine under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Martin passed away on March 28, 2022, in Tyler.
Jacqueline Gene (Roan) Martin was born July 5, 1941, in Monroe, Louisiana, the daughter of Johnny Elijah Roan, Jr. and Imogene Louise (Coleman) Willey. She graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 1958 and worked as an optometrist assistant in both Louisiana and Texas for more than 25 years. Jackie was a long time and devoted member of Union Hill Baptist Church of Brownsboro. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint and was a talented cook. She will be remembered as someone who continuously poured herself into others, loving, fierce, and strong. Her remarkable legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend will live on in the lives of those she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Mary Polk and Nancy Holyfield.
Jackie is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Marlin Martin of Chandler; children, Johnny Russ and wife Inda of Shreveport, Louisiana, Donald Russ of Monroe, Louisiana, Deborah Huffman and husband Jimmie of Tyler, Wesley Russ of Tyler, Cynthia Michelle Gurney and husband Robert of Chandler, Weston Fisher and wife Melissa of Lindale; step-daughter, Michelle Lankford and husband Earl of Spring Valley, California; sisters, Bonnie Emerson of Vivian, Louisiana, Sharon Bass of Monroe Louisiana; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 9-10:00 a.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.