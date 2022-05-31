Jacqueline Ethel Doughty Tidwell
WHITEHOUSE — Jacqueline Ethel Doughty Tidwell, 79 of Whitehouse, Texas passed peacefully May 26, 2022. Jacqueline was born in Portland, Maine to Edwin G. Doughty and Ruby V. Doughty. Jacqueline was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jacqueline worked and retired from Trane, after retirement she was able to enjoy the fruits of her hard labor. Jackie was the proud owner of J.E.T. ranch, she had horses, cows, cats, and dogs. Her ranch brought her much joy. She is preceded in death by her parents Edwin G. Doughty and Ruby V. Doughty; husband John E. Tidwell; son Rexton E. Russell; grandson Rexton E. Russell Jr.; and great-grandchild Lexi K. Rodriguez. She is survived by daughter Victoria E. Russell; daughter in law Lena M. Russell; three granddaughters, Maylena R. Williams, Rexanne Russell, and Jacqueline B. Kincheloe; and 10 great-grandchildren. Jacqueline’s remains are to be cremated in Bullard, Texas. She did not wish to have a memorial or celebration of life. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.