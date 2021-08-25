Jacky Dean Barron, Sr.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Jacky Dean Barron, age 82, of Tyler, TX, Thursday August 26th, at 2 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Chuck Ward. He passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Jacky was born March 10, 1939 to the late Henry and Melvie Barron in Arp, TX. He was a graduate of Lamar College in Beaumont, TX, with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering. Jacky worked for La Gloria in Tyler for 26 years and has lived since 1968.
In addition to his parents, Jacky was preceded in death by his sisters, Sharon Gibbs of New London, TX, Frances Williams of Sherman, TX, Mary Shaw of Troup, TX, and a half brother, Duncan and sisters, Emma, and Bertha Barron.
He is survived by Beverly Barron, his loving wife of 63 years; son, Dean and wife, Lea Ann Barron; grandson, Jeffrey and wife, Brittany; granddaughter, Michelle Barron, and two great-grandsons, Gage and Hunter Barron. Jacky is also survived by his sisters, Peggy Lewis of Calhoun, LA, Bonnie Harris of Greenville, TX, Joy Evans of Gladewater, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.