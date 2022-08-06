Jackie Thomas Grier
TYLER — Jackie Grier of Tyler, Texas passed away on August 3, 2022 at the age of 61. Jackie worked at the Smith County Sheriff office. He was actively involved in the Masonic lodge, and he was also a member of the Shriners. Jackie is preceded in death by his mother Jo Grier. He is survived by his Father Jack Grier, his wife Jill Grier, Sister Penny Strong and husband James, Step son Mark Meisinger, Step Son Bryan Meisinger and wife Jenny and two grandchildren. There will be a time of visitation on Sunday August 7, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M. at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler and Funeral service on Monday August 8, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with graveside services following at Chilton Cemetery in Big Sandy Texas.